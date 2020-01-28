Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Saraswati Puja 2020: Date, Time and Puja Vidhi for Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja will be observed on January 29. However, as per Panchang (Hindu calendar), the festival can be celebrated from 10.45 am on January 29 to 1.00 pm on January 30.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 28, 2020, 1:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Saraswati Puja 2020: Date, Time and Puja Vidhi for Basant Panchami
Image for representation/PTI

Basant Panchami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated every year in the month of Magh (January to February). The festival marks the arrival of the spring and end of the winter season.

Farmers across north India celebrate Basant Panchami with much fervor as yellow flowers of their mustard crop adorn their fields. People belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Bengal, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh observe this day by offering prayers to Goddess Saraswati. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that the goddess was born on Basant Panchami.

Basant Panchmi/Saraswati Puja celebrations

People wear yellow clothes and worship goddess Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, wisdom, and learning.

Basant Panchami is popular for its delicacies like labra (mixed vegetables), paayesh, begun bhaja, sondesh, khichuri, rajbhog and sweet saffron rice. In some parts of the country, kite flying also takes place on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

Date and time of Basant Panchmi

This year, Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja will be observed on January 29. However, as per Panchang (Hindu calendar), the festival can be celebrated from 10.45 am on January 29 to 1.00 pm on January 30.

Puja vidhi (Steps for Puja)

· Clean your house and puja area

· Place goddess Sarawati’s idol in puja area

· Put a yellow cloth around the idol

· Light diyas (earthen lamps) and incense sticks

· Offer yellow flowers, kumkum, rice and bhog

· Recite mantras and Saraswati aarti

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram