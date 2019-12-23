Sarath Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Randhir Kumar Singh of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

14. Sarath (सारठ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Deoghar (देवघर) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Sarath is part of 2. Dumka Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.41% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.21%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.34%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,73,989 eligible electors, of which 1,43,178 were male, 1,30,804 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Sarath, there are 9259 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 5083 are male, 4173 are female and 3 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1371 voters in the 80+ age category and 2988 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Sarath Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Randhir Kumar Singh LEADING JMM -- -- Parimal Kumar Singh RJP -- -- Shabbir Hussain JPP -- -- Shibeshwar Besra IND -- -- Godawari Mandal IND -- -- Sirajuddin Ansari JVMP -- -- Uday Shankar Singh AJSU -- -- Firoj Miyan AAP -- -- Upendra Nath Mandal LJP -- -- Kumar Rajeev Ranjan BPA -- -- Niranjan Hajra AIMEIM -- -- Mumtaj Ansari IND -- -- Ashok Kumar Mandal IND -- -- Israel Ansari IND -- -- Girish Kumar Mishr IND -- -- Pinki Kumari IND -- -- Mamleshwar Prasad Singh IND -- -- Mukesh Hajari IND -- -- Ranjit Kumar Pandit IND -- -- Sukumar Mandal SP -- -- Binod Thakur

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,41,885 eligible electors, of which 1,26,824 were male, 1,15,059 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,11,723.

Sarath has an elector sex ratio of 913.58.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Randhir Kumar Singh of JVM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13901 votes which was 7.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 33.78% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 9,420 votes which was 6.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 29.7% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 14. Sarath Assembly segment of Dumka Lok Sabha constituency. Dumka Parliament seat was won by BJP's Nishikant Dubey.

Number of contestants: A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 76.76%, while it was 64.05% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Phase 5 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 376 polling stations in 14. Sarath constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 358.

Extent: 14. Sarath constituency comprises of the following areas of Deoghar district of Jharkhand: Sarath and Palojori police stations in Deoghar sub­division; and Gram Panchayats Karmaranr, Sahajpur, Pindari, Lakhanpur, Rataniya, Rampurbhitra and Kajra in Jamtara police station in Jamtara sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Sarath is: 24.1758 86.8824.

