Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Saravana Bhavan Owner Rajagopal, Sentenced to Life Term in Murder Case, Dies After Heart Attack

Sarvana Bhavan owner P Rajagopal was put on ventilator support following a heart attack on Tuesday.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Saravana Bhavan Owner Rajagopal, Sentenced to Life Term in Murder Case, Dies After Heart Attack
File photo of P Rajagopal.
Loading...

Chennai: Saravana Bhavan owner P Rajagopal, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case, died at a private hospital on Thursday, a day after he was put on ventilator support following a heart attack.

The founder of popular food chain had surrendered along with another accused before a sessions court on July 9 to serve life term for killing Prince Shantakumar to marry his wife Jeevajothi, who was the daughter of a former employee in his hotel.

The Madras HC had on Tuesday permitted Rajagopal to shift to a private facility for further treatment after he surrendered to serve the life sentence. Passing an interim order on a petition filed by Rajagopal's son, the court had directed the state government and the prison authorities to transfer the hotelier from the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital to the Vijaya Hospital.

The court had posted the matter for further hearing to August 6.

In his petition, Rajagopal's son had claimed that his father's condition worsened after he was admitted to Stanley hospital, following his surrender in a Sessions Court on July 9.

The hotelier had surrendered along with another accused to serve life term after the Supreme Court rejected his plea seeking more time on grounds of ill-health.

While upholding the life sentence awarded to Rajagopal for murdering an employee in October 2001 to marry his wife, the Supreme Court had ordered him to surrender in the trial court on July 7.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram