Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Saravana Bhavan to Pay Rs 1.10 Lakh to Man for Serving Him 'Defective Food' and Causing 'Mental Agony'

The recent order issued by the Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Reddressal Commission here directed the hotel to pay Rs one lakh as "compensation for mental agony" suffered by the complainant SK Saamy, besides Rs 10,000 as cost of litigation.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2019, 10:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Saravana Bhavan to Pay Rs 1.10 Lakh to Man for Serving Him 'Defective Food' and Causing 'Mental Agony'
A file photo of a Saravana Bhavan outlet. (Courtesy: TripAdvisor)
Loading...

Chennai: A consumer disputes forum has directed popular south Indian chain of restaurants Saravana Bhavan to pay Rs 1.10 lakh to a Supreme Court advocate as compensation for alleged deficiency in serving food to him.

The recent order issued by the Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Reddressal Commission here directed the hotel to pay Rs one lakh as "compensation for mental agony" suffered by the complainant SK Saamy, besides Rs 10,000 as cost of litigation.

In his complaint, Saamy prayed for a total compensation of Rs 90 lakh "for ill-health, severe mental agony and other hardships" faced from "food poisoning" in October 2014, after he consumed food at the restaurant's Anna Salai outlet in the city.

He contended that initially he found strands of hair in the food served to him, and upon taking it up with the outlet, was provided with an alternative meal.

However, few hours after taking the food, he started feeling severe stomach pain, vomiting and nausea, besides developing fever and rashes on his body, Saamy said.

He also said he was later admitted to a government hospital ICU ward "and according to the doctor, was suffering from food poisoning."

He charged Saravana Bhavan with being "guilty of having served defective food," and prayed for a compensation of Rs 60 lakh for "deficiency in service" and another Rs 30 lakh for ill-health and mental agony.

However, the Commission in its order allowed him a compensation of Rs one lakh, saying fixing such a sum "would meet the ends of justice in this case."

"In the result, the complainant is allowed in part and the opposite party (Saravana Bhavan) is directed to pay Rs one lakh to the complainant as compensation for mental agony and other hardships and also Rs 10,000 as cost of litigation," the Commission said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram