Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sardar Patel Wanted Kashmir to go to Pakistan, says Congress MP Kapil Sibal

Sardar Patel had introduced Article 370 and when discussions were happening, he was willing to let Kashmir go to Pakistan, Sibal said in the Upper House of Parliament.

- | News18.comtech.ibnlive

Updated:August 5, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sardar Patel Wanted Kashmir to go to Pakistan, says Congress MP Kapil Sibal
File photo of Congress MP Kapil Sibal speaking in the Rajya Sabha.
Loading...

New Delhi: Amid a raging debate over Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha, former Union minister and Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Monday that India’s first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel was willing to let Kashmir be a part of Pakistan.

“Sardar Patel introduced Article 370 and when discussions were happening, he was willing to let Kashmir go to Pakistan,” he said in the Upper House of Parliament.

He said Patel was clear that Junagarh must come to India. “Junagarh king was a Muslim and wanted to go to Pakistan, but Kashmir ruler was Hindu and he wanted to come to India and because of Jawahar Lal Nehru, Kashmir became a part of India,” he added.

Earlier in the day, in an announcement with massive repercussions for Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah announced in the Rajya Sabha that the government had decided to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to the state.

The government also decided to bifurcate the state into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature.

Meanwhile, Mayawati-led Bajuhan Samaj Party (BSP) along with YSR Congress Party expressed support to the government’s move.

Leader of Opposition in the House Ghulam Nabi Azad, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha, said, “Many have sacrificed their lives for Kashmir... Many parties have lost their leaders in Kashmir. Civilians have also lost their lives to keep Kashmir with India... people of India have stood by Kashmir. What has happened today is not normal. We stand by the Constitution of India... We are willing to give up our lives for the Constitution... But we condemn any act against the Constitution... Today, (the) BJP has murdered the Constitution.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram