Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Sardar RP Singh (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sardar RP Singh of BJP is Leading
Live election result status of Sardar RP Singh (सरदार आरपी सिंह) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajinder Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Sardar RP Singh has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Sardar RP Singh (सरदार आरपी सिंह) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajinder Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Sardar RP Singh has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Sardar RP Singh is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Rajinder Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Director in (1) Hive Communication Pvt Ltd (2) Avi Online Solution Pvt Ltd (3) Hive Support Service Pvt Ltd (4) The Delhi and District Cricket Association. Sardar RP Singh's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 58 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 19.2 crore which includes Rs. 5.2 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 14 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 27.6 lakh of which Rs. 3.5 lakh is self income. Sardar RP Singh's has total liabilities of Rs. 2.2 crore.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rajinder Nagar are: Jagdish (BSP), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Rocky Tuseed (INC), Sardar RP Singh (BJP), Shashi Raj (BSNP), Satendra Narayan Singh (PJPS).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Sardar RP Singh (BJP) in 2020 Rajinder Nagar elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: John Cena Roots For Asim Riaz's Win, Once Again Shares His Pic on Instagram
- Neha Kakkar And Aditya's Marriage Rumour is Just to Boost TRPs of Indian Idol: Udit Narayan
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Kamya Panjabi's Wedding Functions Begin With Haldi Ceremony, See Pics
- Portrait of Lord Ram Made with 2 Lakh Diyas Sets a New World Record
- Adam Gilchrist Smoking Brett Lee for a Clean Six Has Brought Back the Vintage Gilly Nostalgia