Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Death Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Iron Man of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first home minister, on his death anniversary. PM Modi tweeted: “Remembering Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. India will always be grateful to him for his monumental service, his administrative skills and the untiring efforts to unite our nation.”

Sardar Patel led the integration of more than 500 princely states into India before and after the country got its independence from British rule. He is considered one of the most important faces of India’s freedom movement. While Patel is a celebrated figure in India, there are many unknown facts about him.

Paying tribute to Sardar Patel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: “Tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his punyatithi. His courageous efforts towards uniting India into one strong entity continue to motivate millions across India. He also provided remarkable leadership to India’s freedom movement.”

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted: “Humble greetings to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, the architect of national unity and the creator of Navbharat, on his death anniversary.”

Post-Independence, Sardar Patel was one of the top senior leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC). He became India’s first Deputy Prime Minister after the Independence in 1947.

He was also appointed as the first Home Minister of Independent India. Besides this, he also oversaw the ministry of information and ministry of states.

