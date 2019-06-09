Sariska Loses Another Big Cat as Tiger Shifted from Ranthambore Dies

Alwar: A tiger has died at the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar district, officials said on Sunday.

The cause of the animal's death will be ascertained after the post-mortem, which will be conducted later on Sunday, Chief Wildlife Warden Arindam Tomar said.

The male tiger, aged around seven-eight years, was shifted to Sariska from the Ranthambhore National Park only two months ago.

"The animal was injured, so it was tranquillised on Saturday morning. It walked for nearly two kilometres and collapsed. The post-mortem will be conducted in the presence of experts," Tomar said.

The Sariska Tiger Reserve is now left with three tigers, eight tigresses and five tiger cubs.