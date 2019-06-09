English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sariska Loses Another Big Cat as Tiger Shifted from Ranthambore Dies
The male tiger, aged around seven-eight years, was shifted to Sariska from the Ranthambhore National Park only two months ago.
The cause of the animal's death will be ascertained after the post-mortem. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Alwar: A tiger has died at the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar district, officials said on Sunday.
The cause of the animal's death will be ascertained after the post-mortem, which will be conducted later on Sunday, Chief Wildlife Warden Arindam Tomar said.
"The animal was injured, so it was tranquillised on Saturday morning. It walked for nearly two kilometres and collapsed. The post-mortem will be conducted in the presence of experts," Tomar said.
The Sariska Tiger Reserve is now left with three tigers, eight tigresses and five tiger cubs.
