Sariska Reserve Fire: PM Modi Speaks with Rajasthan CM Gehlot, Assures All Help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the fire in the Sariska Tiger Reserve and expressed concern over the situation while assuring all help, government sources said. Fire fighting operations in Sariska Tiger Reserve resumed Wednesday morning with two Indian Air Force helicopters, disaster relief personnel and local people pitching in to beat back the flames.

"Prime Minister Modi spoke with the Rajasthan chief minister on the fire at Sariska Tiger reserve. The PM expressed concern at the situation and assured all help," a source said. A forest official said the situation, developing since Sunday, was now "almost under control" in areas with thick easy-burning dry grass. But in the morning, flames still raged across a swathe of four or five sq km.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.