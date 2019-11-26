Sarpanch and Govt Official Killed in Suspected Militant Attack in J&K's Anantnag District

Anantnag: At least two people were killed after suspected militants on Tuesday afternoon attacked a party of government officials in Badasgam village in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The party of officials was on a visit to Wagoora area under the ‘Back to Village’ programme.

Police sources told News18 one of the slain was identified as Zahoor Ahmad, a government official, and the other Peer Syed Rafiq, the village sarpanch.

“There was an explosion, followed by firing, when the party was passing the village,” said a police officer.

This was the second such incident in Kashmir reported on Tuesday — the first grenade attack took place outside the Kashmir University campus in Srinagar's Hazratbal area, injuring three civilians.

In Srinagar city, an explosion took place in the market near Sir Syed gate of Kashmir University in Hazratbal area this afternoon, the official said. Three persons were injured in the explosion. All are stated to be stable, he said.

The official said the explosion was not caused by a grenade as suspected earlier. A preliminary investigation suggests it was a low-intensity blast. Further investigations are on, he added.

The ‘Back to Village’ programme, in its second phase, is aimed at taking governance to the grassroots. It was initiated by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, who had directed officials to visit the village and listen to public grievances.

The second phase of the grassroots programme was the first effort made by the administration, to reach out to the people, in the aftermath of the abrogation of the special status under Article 370 and the birfurcation of the state into Union Territories.

