Sarpanch Killing: 3 Arrested After J&K Cops Bust Module; Arms & Ammunition Seized

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday busted a Hizbul Mujahideen module involved in the recent killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmed Mir and arrested three militant associates who were actively engaged in the act, SSP Kulgam, Dr GV Sandeep Chakravarti said.

The Kashmir Police Zone, in a tweet, said that “#Kulgam Police busted # module of HM out involved in recent #killing of #Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir & arrested 03 # militant associates’ actively involved and recovered #incriminating materials including 02 Pistols on their disclosure. During #investigation, it was learned that HM # militant Mushtaq Yatoo killed the Sarpanch on the instruction given by HM Chief Militant Farooq Nalli. Vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized. Police have taken one Alto Car and two motorcycles used during the crime. SSP said that Motorcyclists assisted car-borne militants and made the Sarpanch killing.

The police is taking cognizance of every incident and ensuring the security of PRIs and political leaders in the district. Recently another Panch was killed in Koulpora Kulgam, and Police have registered a case in which the investigation is continuing. It was the second killing in the community in a month; Panch Mohd Yaqoob dar was shot dead near his residence at Koulpora.

