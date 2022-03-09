Jammu and Kashmir: PDP Sarpanch Killed After Being Shot Point-blank by Suspected Militants in Srinagar

Suspected militants shot a panchayat member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at Khonmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar late on Wednesday. A police officer said a militant fired upon sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat at Khonmoh from close range, leaving him critically injured.

Officials said he was brought to the hospital but succumbed to his wounds. It is not clear if the PDP leader had designated security or what he was doing when he was fired upon. Also, not clear is how many militants fired upon him or how many carried out the assassination.

A police officer said he was given secure accommodation by district administration in hotel in Srinagar. “He left without informing anyone.

Very tragic. The assassination of Sameer Bhat is reprehensible & I condemn it unequivocally. He joins a long list of politicians & elected representatives whose only crime was their desire to work for the greater good. May Sameer find place in Jannat. https://t.co/0qpvUo4FnN— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 9, 2022

Local news agencies reported The Resistance Front (TRF) is behind the attack. A post that went viral on social media and was attributed to the TRF stated, “Sarpanch Sameer Bhat the stooge and traitor targeted by NVRF (Falcon Squad) #TRF.. Detail soon."

Meanwhile, Kashmir’s regional parties, National Conference and People’s Democratic Party condemned the attack.

“Condemn the attack on Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat in Khonmoh in the strongest possible terms. This senseless bloodshed must come to an end. May Allah grant him a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," NC tweeted.

The PDP too strongly condemn the assassination of Sarpanch Khonmoh, Sameer Ahmed Bhat. The party spokesperson said contrary to the tall claims of the administration such recurring attacks highlight the deteriorating security scenario in Kashmir. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this hour of grief.

This is second violent jncident in a single day. Earlier one person was killed and 15 others injured in a mysterious blast at busy Slathia Chowk in Udhampur.

The blast shook a busy market, killing a civilian and injuries 15 others. Police in Udhampur have started investigations into the cause and nature of the blast.

