Sarpanch Shot Dead by Alleged Terrorists at His Residence in J&K's Budgam District

A sarpanch was shot dead by militants on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said. The deceased has been identified as Bhupinder Singh, block development council (BDC) chairman of Khag Budgam.

Singh was attacked in Khag village and shot at in his residence in Dalwas. He later succumbed to injuries.

Police said Singh, who was given two PSOs for personal security, had dropped the security personnel at Khag police station and proceeded towards his house at Aloochibagh in Srinagar.

However, without informing the police he went to his ancestral village where he was attacked by the militants, the official added.