Sarpanch Shot Dead by Militants in Kulgam in J&K

Mir was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Mir was an independent sarpanch. (Image: News18 File)

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.

Militants shot dead a sarpanch in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. “At about 8:50 pm, terrorists fired upon Shabir Ahmad Mir near his residence in Adoura in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district," one of the officials said.

They said Mir was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Mir was an independent sarpanch.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the officials said.

first published:March 11, 2022, 21:57 IST