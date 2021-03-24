Sarukhetri Candidate List: Key Contests in Sarukhetri Assembly Constituency of Assam

Sarukhetri Assembly constituency in Barpeta district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Sarukhetri seat is part of the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Jakir Hussain Sikdar of INC won from this seat beating Chittaranjan Barman of AGP by a margin of 24,247 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Ali Hossain of AIUDF won from this this constituency defeating Tara Prasad Das of INC by a margin of 27,622 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Barpeta Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Sarukhetri Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Sarukhetri constituency are: Kalpana Patowary of AGP, Jakir Hussain Sikdar of CONG, Manik Chandra Bora of AJP