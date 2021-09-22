Sarva Darshan Tirupati Tickets to be Available For Rs 300 From Thursday

The Tirumala Tirupati Temple officials have notified devotees that tickets for Tirumala Srivari Darshan will be released online from September 23.

The authorities will provide special darshan tickets of Rs 300 to devotees for October. Officials further mentioned that the issuance of Sarva Darshan tokens will be stopped in Tirupati from September 23.

After five months, TTD decided to launch the process of issuing Sarva darshan tokens to devotees. TDD is one of the richest Hindu temple bodies that suspended free darshan and the pedestrian darshan temple following the surge in positive cases of coronavirus during the second wave in April-May this year.

Earlier this month, the temple body announced that the token will be issued to only devotees from the Chittoor district, and they can avail the slots for Sarva darshan counters at Alipiri. Later, other districts and state devotees raised the demand that they, too, be allowed, leading the number of free vision tokens to 2000.

The temple body, which has now raised the number to 8,000, is distributing tokens to devotees at counters in the Srinivasam hostel complex near the Tirupati bus stand. The temple authority will gradually increase the number of tokens as coronavirus infection cases decline.

Simultaneously, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is also actively making arrangements to provide free darshan tokens to devotees online from September 24.

TTD states that they strongly believe that the availability of online Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens will alone be able to handle all its Covid-19 related issues. It will also provide an opportunity to the devotees to know their date and time of darshan in advance and plan their visit accordingly.

