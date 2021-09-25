SASB Announces Refund Of Registration Fee To Registered Yatris Of Annual Amarnath Pilgrimage

Jammu, Sep 24: The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) on Friday night announced that yatris who were registered for the annual yatra to the cave shrine of Amarnath this year, can get refund of their registration fee, officials said. It has been decided that the registration fee pilgrims will be refunded to them from October 1 to October 31, officials said.

Those who want to get their fee refunded shall have to approach the concerned bank branch which had issued the yatra permit, and surrender the original permit along with an application for the refund, they added. The refund shall be made to each yatri individually and not to anybody else on their behalf. The SASB has also kept the option for revalidation of yatra permit for yatra-2022. For this, pilgrims must keep the yatra permit form intact, which they can get revalidated by visiting the same bank branch when the registration opens for yatra- 2022, the officials said.

Pertinently, the annual pilgrimage of Amarnath this year was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic, but SASB carried out all the traditional religious rituals at Shri Amarnathji cave. SASB had also made arrangements for the live telecast of morning and evening aarti on TV Channels and social media in addition to facilitating Virtual Pooja, Hawan, and Online Prasad booking.

