Sashastra Seema Bal Recruitment 2018: 181 Group ‘B’ ‘C’ Posts, Apply before 9th September 2018

Sashastra Seema Bal Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 181 vacancies for Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Combatised) posts has begun on the official website of the Sashastra Seema Bal, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi - ssbrectt.gov.in.SSB aims to engage selected candidates on temporary basis for the post of Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector, Head Constable, etc. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 9th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for SSB Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ssbrectt.gov.inStep 2 – Click on ‘Advertisement’ on the left side of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Online applications are invited from Indian Citizens for filling up the following posts of Group‘B’ and ‘C’ Non-Gazetted(Combatised) in Sashastra Seema Bal, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India’Step 4 – a PDF file will displayStep 5 – Click on link ‘https: //applyssb.com’Step 6 – Click on the respective linkStep 7 – Register yourself firstStep 8 – Fill the form with required detailsStep 9 – Registration Id will generateStep 10 – Login with required credentialsStep 11 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 12 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - https://applyssb.com/SSBOnline/applicationIndexUnreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.100SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen/ Female - NILSSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 181SI (Staff Nurse Female) – 23ASI (Pharmacist) – 18ASI (Operation Theatre Technician) – 2ASI (Dental Technician) – 2ASI (Radiographer) – 8ASI (Stenographer) – 54Head Constable (Min) - 74Applicants must read the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and understand the pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above.http://www.ssbrectt.gov.in/docs/SSB_COMBINED_ADVT_337_2018.pdfThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Documentation, Written Examination, Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and the Final Selection will be done on the basis of merit, category wise, after completion of Review Medical Examination.