GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sashastra Seema Bal Recruitment 2018: 181 Group ‘B’ ‘C’ Posts, Apply before 9th September 2018

SSB aims to engage selected candidates on temporary basis for the post of Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector, Head Constable, etc. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 9th September 2018

Contributor Content

Updated:August 13, 2018, 2:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sashastra Seema Bal Recruitment 2018: 181 Group ‘B’ ‘C’ Posts, Apply before 9th September 2018
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Sashastra Seema Bal Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 181 vacancies for Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Combatised) posts has begun on the official website of the Sashastra Seema Bal, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi - ssbrectt.gov.in.

SSB aims to engage selected candidates on temporary basis for the post of Sub Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector, Head Constable, etc. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 9th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for SSB Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ssbrectt.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisement’ on the left side of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Online applications are invited from Indian Citizens for filling up the following posts of Group‘B’ and ‘C’ Non-Gazetted(Combatised) in Sashastra Seema Bal, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Click on link ‘https: //applyssb.com’
Step 6 – Click on the respective link
Step 7 – Register yourself first
Step 8 – Fill the form with required details
Step 9 – Registration Id will generate
Step 10 – Login with required credentials
Step 11 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 12 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - https://applyssb.com/SSBOnline/applicationIndex

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.100
SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen/ Female - NIL

SSB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 181
SI (Staff Nurse Female) – 23
ASI (Pharmacist) – 18
ASI (Operation Theatre Technician) – 2
ASI (Dental Technician) – 2
ASI (Radiographer) – 8
ASI (Stenographer) – 54
Head Constable (Min) - 74

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must read the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and understand the pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above.

Official Advertisement:

http://www.ssbrectt.gov.in/docs/SSB_COMBINED_ADVT_337_2018.pdf

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Documentation, Written Examination, Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and the Final Selection will be done on the basis of merit, category wise, after completion of Review Medical Examination.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...