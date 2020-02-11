Sat Prakash Rana (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sat Prakash Rana of BJP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Sat Prakash Rana is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Bijwasan constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Self Employed/Farmer. Sat Prakash Rana's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 54 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 57.4 crore which includes Rs. 1.5 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 55.9 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 2.4 crore of which Rs. 1 crore is self income. Sat Prakash Rana's has total liabilities of Rs. 9.1 lakh.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Bijwasan are: Deepak (BSP), Parveen Rana (INC), Bhupinder Singh Joon (AAP), Sat Prakash Rana (BJP), Dhanji Sharma (SAMP), Nitu Yadav (ANC), Pardeep Maurya (NYP), Manoj Kumar (LJP), Manju Yadav (SI), Ram Niwas (HND), Lokender Kapashera (AAPP), Anil (IND), Kameshwar Thakur (IND).

