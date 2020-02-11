Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Sat Prakash Rana (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sat Prakash Rana of BJP Leading
Live election result status of Sat Prakash Rana (सत प्रकाश राणा) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bijwasan seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Sat Prakash Rana has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Sat Prakash Rana is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Bijwasan constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.
Sat Prakash Rana is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Bijwasan constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Self Employed/Farmer. Sat Prakash Rana's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 54 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 57.4 crore which includes Rs. 1.5 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 55.9 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 2.4 crore of which Rs. 1 crore is self income. Sat Prakash Rana's has total liabilities of Rs. 9.1 lakh.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Bijwasan are: Deepak (BSP), Parveen Rana (INC), Bhupinder Singh Joon (AAP), Sat Prakash Rana (BJP), Dhanji Sharma (SAMP), Nitu Yadav (ANC), Pardeep Maurya (NYP), Manoj Kumar (LJP), Manju Yadav (SI), Ram Niwas (HND), Lokender Kapashera (AAPP), Anil (IND), Kameshwar Thakur (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Sat Prakash Rana (BJP) in 2020 Bijwasan elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
-
-
-
