Satara Goes Under Complete Lockdown After Maha Witnesses Uptick in Covid Cases; See What is Allowed

Amid the impending fear of the Covid third wave, hitting the country in September-October, the Maharashtra government imposed full lockdown in Satara district from Saturday.

A strict weekend lockdown has been imposed in Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, and Ahmednagar districts of western Maharashtra due to the high prevalence of corona cases. A strict lockdown Sangli has already been announced till July

As per the official order, fourth-level restrictions have been imposed in the district; only services that come under the essential category are exempted, rest of everything will remain shut for the next eight days.

The restrictions will be in force from Monday to Friday as per the Collector’s order.

During this period, only shops providing essential commodities will remain open.

A complete curfew will continue in the district for two days on Saturday and Sunday.

Essential services including grocery shops, vegetable shops, fruit sellers, dairy, bakery, mutton, chicken, egg, fish shops, cold storage, warehouses will be allowed

Hospitals, diagnosis centres, vaccination centres, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment sales shops will be allowed to function.

All SEBI-controlled offices will remain open. All services designated by the Reserve Bank of India will be allowed.

Meanwhile, a strict lockdown will also be implemented in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kalyan Dombivali, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Vasai-Virar, and other municipal areas, said the Maharashtra government order.

Maharashtra is among the few states of the country that are seeing an uptick in daily cases of infection. On Saturday, it added 9,489 to the tally, which now stands at 60,88,841. The fatalities rose to 1,22,724 after 153 people succumbed to the viral disease.

