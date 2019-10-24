Satara Bypoll Result 2019 Live Updates: Sharad Pawar's Aide Shriniwas Patil Leads in NCP Bastion

Satara bypoll 2019 | The Election Commission will declare the bypoll results for the Satara constituency in Maharashtra, which is set to witness a tight contest between the Nationalist Congress Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Thursday. Satara constituency is a bastion of the NCP and the party is trying to regain its stronghold amid largescale defection.

The by-election in Satara was necessitated after sitting MP Udayanraje Bhosale's quit the NCP and defected to the BJP. The NCP has fielded Shriniwas Patil, a long-time friend of party patriarch Sharad Pawar and a popular orator in the region.

As counting of votes begins, we bring you top developments of Satara bypolls:

— While Nationalist Congress Party candidate Shriniwas Dadasaheb Patil is currently leading from Satara, it looks like the BJP's chances of victory in Maharashtra are increasing as the counting of votes continue, with the party having won 75 seats state-wide already. The NCP currently has 39 seats in the state.

— Nationalist Congress Party candidate Shriniwas Dadasaheb Patil is currently leading from the crucial Lok Sabha constituency. Patil is expected to face a tough battle with incumbent Udayanraje Bhosale of the BJP.

— Bypoll for Satara Lok Sabha constituency was held simultaneously with the Assembly polls on October 21. Sitting MP and former NCP leader Udayanraje Bhosale is in the fray on a BJP ticket against Shrinivas Patil of the NCP.

— The Satara Lok Sabha bypolls witnessed unusual enthusiasm on Monday as more than 65% voters exercised their franchise as against 61% casting votes for the Lok Sabha elections in April.

— Heir to the Satara royal family, BJP leader Shivendra Raje Bhosale is re-contesting state elections from the Satara constituency in the coming state elections. He was previously elected as MLA from 2004 to 2019 as a member of the Nationalist Congress Party. Shivendra is the son of the former MLA Abhaya Raje Bhosale. Lok Sabha MP from Satara Udhayanraje Bhosale, a member of the BJP, is his cousin.

— The Satara constituency saw a dramatic campaign in the run-up to the elections, when even rains failed to dampen the spirit of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. A video of the NCP chief drenched in rain and admitting his “mistake” in choosing candidates for the national elections in Satara has gone viral, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked him for not “having courage” to contest Lok Sabha polls from the constituency.

— The NCP had fielded Shivaji Maharaj's descendant Udayanraje Bhosale from Satara. However, Bhosale quit the party ahead of Maharashtra state elections on October 21 and joined the BJP, which has fielded him for the by-election.

— During the BJP’s campaign, PM Modi had hit out at opposition parties for not supporting the Centre’s stand after it scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August. "They don't even have the courage to contest even Lok Sabha elections from Satara," he had said.

— Bhosale, who has now joined the BJP, had won the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite the Narendra Modi wave. NCP leaders admitted in private that Bhosale's personal charisma was a decisive factor in the two elections, when the party's performance in Maharashtra was disappointing. BJP has made some inroads in Satara district, but was not able to convert it into electoral gains. The BJP leadership now hopes to turn the table.

— The Congress on Tuesday termed "very shocking" the alleged malfunctioning of an EVM during the bypoll to Satara Lok Sabha seat which villagers claimed resulted into votes being cast in favour of any candidate automatically going to the BJP contestant.

— Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Tuesday said people are wondering how could malfunctioning of any Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the country leads to all votes getting transferring into the BJP's account.

— He had also claimed exit poll predictions aired by news channels are not factual.

— Most of the exit poll surveys predicted a resounding victory for the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra elections, results of which will be announced on October 24.

