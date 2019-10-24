Satara By-election Result 2019 Live Updates: NCP Deserter Bhosale Trails by 30,000 Votes in Pawar's Bastion

Satara bypoll 2019 | The Election Commission will declare the bypoll results for the Satara constituency in Maharashtra, which is set to witness a tight contest between the Nationalist Congress Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Thursday. Satara constituency is a bastion of the NCP and the party is trying to regain its stronghold amid largescale defection.

For constant updates on Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019, follow News18 live blog.

The by-election in Satara was necessitated after sitting MP Udayanraje Bhosale's quit the NCP and defected to the BJP. The NCP has fielded Shriniwas Patil, a long-time friend of party patriarch Sharad Pawar and a popular orator in the region.

As counting of votes begins, we bring you top developments of Satara by-polls:

— The Satara Parliamentary bypoll is a battle of prestige between the BJP and the NCP. NCP candidate Shriniwas Patil, a long-time friend of Sharad Pawar, is leading from the seat by a margin of at least 30,000 votes.

— Shriniwas Patil, the former Governor of Sikkim, who is also called 'Dadasaheb' by his followers, was reluctant to enter the poll fray due to advancing age. He is now leading in the Satara by-election. Patil is a close aide of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

— As of now, the NCP continues to lead in party supremo Sharad Pawar's bastion Satara with their candidate, former Sikkim governor Shriniwas Patil leading by a margin of over 30,000 votes against NCP-deserter from the same seat, Udayanraje Bhosale, contesting from the BJP.

— With the NCP leading at 51 seats, including former Sikkim Governor Shriniwas Patil leading in Satara, and the Congress leading on 41 seats, the possibility of an alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress against a dominant BJP can't be ruled out, experts say.

— Udayanraje Bhosale (BJP) is trailing behind leading candidate Shriniwas Patil (NCP) by a margin of 30,000 votes. Bhosale, who had defected to the BJP, had won the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Satara constituency.

— Sharad Pawar may just have pulled the opposition out of near-certain irrelevance. Though the NCP saw a large number of defections, especially from Udayanraje Bhosale to arch-rivals BJP, Pawar stood tall whether it be ED's money laundering case against him or when he braved a spell of rain while campaigning in Satara.

— While Shriniwas Patil from the NCP is leading in the Satara constituency, state-wise too, the party is slowing gaining, currently standing at 50 seats.

— Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and member of the Satara Royal Family had earlier defected from the BJP inviting the ire of NCP leader Sharad Pawar who had campaigned against him. Pawar had apologised to people in Satara in an iconic rally where he spoke during a heavy downpour. Bhosale is trailing behind the leading candidate Shriniwas Patil of the NCP by 15,000 votes.

— Udayanraje Bhosale who defected from the NCP to join the BJP is trailing behind NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's favoured candidate Shriniwas Patil by 15,000 votes.

— Not just in Satara, but in the Kajrat-Jamkhed assembly constituency too NCP leader Rohit Pawar, the grand-nephew of former union minister Sharad Pawar is leading.

— The NCP has won 46 seats till now in the Maharashtra Elections, while the BJP has won double the number, standing at 92 seats won. The NCP's Shriniwas Patil remains in the lead in the Satara constituency.

— BJP's Udayanraje Bhosale is trailing by approximately 10,000 votes, with the NCP's Shriniwas Patil in the lead. Both high profile candidates in the high-stakes Satara Lok Sabha constituency have an interesting past. While Patil is the former governor of Sikkim, Bhosale is a former NCP leader and member of the Satara Royal Family.

— Udayanraje Bhosale, who had earlier switched from NCP to BJP ahead of the polls, is trailing from his erstwhile Satara Lok Sabha constituency. Udayanraje Bhosale is the cousin of senior BJP leader and Satara Royal Family heir Shivendra Raje Bhosale.

— While Nationalist Congress Party candidate Shriniwas Dadasaheb Patil is currently leading from Satara, it looks like the BJP's chances of victory in Maharashtra are increasing as the counting of votes continue, with the party having won 75 seats state-wide already. The NCP currently has 39 seats in the state.

— Nationalist Congress Party candidate Shriniwas Dadasaheb Patil is currently leading from the crucial Lok Sabha constituency. Patil is expected to face a tough battle with incumbent Udayanraje Bhosale of the BJP.

— Bypoll for Satara Lok Sabha constituency was held simultaneously with the Assembly polls on October 21. Sitting MP and former NCP leader Udayanraje Bhosale is in the fray on a BJP ticket against Shrinivas Patil of the NCP.

— The Satara Lok Sabha bypolls witnessed unusual enthusiasm on Monday as more than 65% voters exercised their franchise as against 61% casting votes for the Lok Sabha elections in April.

— Heir to the Satara royal family, BJP leader Shivendra Raje Bhosale is re-contesting state elections from the Satara constituency in the coming state elections. He was previously elected as MLA from 2004 to 2019 as a member of the Nationalist Congress Party. Shivendra is the son of the former MLA Abhaya Raje Bhosale. Lok Sabha MP from Satara Udhayanraje Bhosale, a member of the BJP, is his cousin.

For constant updates on Haryana Assembly election results 2019, follow News18 live blog.

— The Satara constituency saw a dramatic campaign in the run-up to the elections, when even rains failed to dampen the spirit of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. A video of the NCP chief drenched in rain and admitting his “mistake” in choosing candidates for the national elections in Satara has gone viral, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked him for not “having courage” to contest Lok Sabha polls from the constituency.

— The NCP had fielded Shivaji Maharaj's descendant Udayanraje Bhosale from Satara. However, Bhosale quit the party ahead of Maharashtra state elections on October 21 and joined the BJP, which has fielded him for the by-election.

— During the BJP’s campaign, PM Modi had hit out at opposition parties for not supporting the Centre’s stand after it scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August. "They don't even have the courage to contest even Lok Sabha elections from Satara," he had said.

— Bhosale, who has now joined the BJP, had won the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite the Narendra Modi wave. NCP leaders admitted in private that Bhosale's personal charisma was a decisive factor in the two elections, when the party's performance in Maharashtra was disappointing. BJP has made some inroads in Satara district, but was not able to convert it into electoral gains. The BJP leadership now hopes to turn the table.

— The Congress on Tuesday termed "very shocking" the alleged malfunctioning of an EVM during the bypoll to Satara Lok Sabha seat which villagers claimed resulted into votes being cast in favour of any candidate automatically going to the BJP contestant.

— On the day of the election, the Congress had alleged “very shocking” incident of EVM malfunctioning during the bypoll to Satara Lok Sabha seat, which villagers claimed resulted into votes being cast in favour of any candidate automatically going to the BJP contestant.

— Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Tuesday said people are wondering how could malfunctioning of any Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the country leads to all votes getting transferring into the BJP's account.

— He had also claimed exit poll predictions aired by news channels are not factual.

— Most of the exit poll surveys predicted a resounding victory for the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra elections, results of which will be announced on October 24.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.