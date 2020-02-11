Satbir Sharma (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Satbir Sharma (Cong) is Trailing.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Satbir Sharma is a Indian National Congress candidate from Sadar Bazar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker. Satbir Sharma's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 68 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 9 crore which includes Rs. 33.1 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 8.7 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 4.8 lakh of which Rs. 2.5 lakh is self income. Satbir Sharma's has total liabilities of Rs. 3.6 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Sadar Bazar are: Asad (BSP), Jai Parkash (BJP), Satbir Sharma (INC), Som Dutt (AAP), Virender Kumar (IND), Jai Prakash (IND), Pratap Aamzare (IND), Rajeev Kumar (IND), Somdutt (IND), Som Dutt (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Satbir Sharma (INC) in 2020 Sadar Bazar elections.

Click here for live election results of Satbir Sharma candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.