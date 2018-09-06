English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Satellite Images Show Formation of Glacial Lake in Uttarakhand's Niti Valley, Scientists on Alert
Experts said formation of supraglacial lakes is an ongoing phenomenon but it could prove disastrous if there is no discharge of water on regular intervals.
The lake, which exists since 2001, has not shrunk over the years.
Loading...
Dehradun: Satellite images have shown the formation of a huge lake in the upper catchment area of Mandakini River in Uttarakhand’s Niti valley. The images indicate that the diameter of the lake is increasing and could pose a threat if there is no discharge of water, say experts.
Dr MPS Bisht, director of Uttarakhand Space Application Centre (USAC), told News18 that a supraglacial lake – a type of lake formation in glacier – was found on the juncture of the western Kamet and Raikanda glacier in the upper catchment area of Dholi Ganga and Mandakini River valley.
USAC has submitted a report on the perceived threat of the lake formation to government officials and suggested further examination by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG).
“While analysing the satellite data since 2001, we observed a huge supraglacial lake and its size is increasing. This is a situation that concerns us,” Bisht said.
The lake, which exists since 2001, has not shrunk over the years.
The expert at WIHG said formation of supraglacial lakes is an ongoing phenomenon but it could prove disastrous if there is no discharge of water on regular intervals.
“We have seen the example of the Chaurabari glacier, where the lake exploded after a big piece of glacier fell on it. The huge volume of water that was discharged created havoc in Kedarnath valley in 2013,” Senior scientist Dobhal said.
In fact, earlier this year, a similar supraglacial lake was spotted near Gaumukh glacier. After intervention of the high court, a team of experts then submitted a report stating that there was no immediate threat.
(With inputs from Satender Barthwal)
Dr MPS Bisht, director of Uttarakhand Space Application Centre (USAC), told News18 that a supraglacial lake – a type of lake formation in glacier – was found on the juncture of the western Kamet and Raikanda glacier in the upper catchment area of Dholi Ganga and Mandakini River valley.
USAC has submitted a report on the perceived threat of the lake formation to government officials and suggested further examination by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG).
“While analysing the satellite data since 2001, we observed a huge supraglacial lake and its size is increasing. This is a situation that concerns us,” Bisht said.
The lake, which exists since 2001, has not shrunk over the years.
The expert at WIHG said formation of supraglacial lakes is an ongoing phenomenon but it could prove disastrous if there is no discharge of water on regular intervals.
“We have seen the example of the Chaurabari glacier, where the lake exploded after a big piece of glacier fell on it. The huge volume of water that was discharged created havoc in Kedarnath valley in 2013,” Senior scientist Dobhal said.
In fact, earlier this year, a similar supraglacial lake was spotted near Gaumukh glacier. After intervention of the high court, a team of experts then submitted a report stating that there was no immediate threat.
(With inputs from Satender Barthwal)
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma Tweets About Google Pixel From an iPhone
- New Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport Imagined as 2018 BMW Z4 Convertible Roadster Looks Feasible
- Janhvi Kapoor Seeks Karan Johar's Advice on How to Deal with Trolls, His Answer is Gold
- Nick's Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Breaks Her Silence on His Engagement with Priyanka
- Mahindra Marazzo Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...