Sathiyan To Return To Action Next Week At Polish Superliga

New Delhi: Star Indian paddler G Sathiyan on Sunday said he will return to action at the Polish Table Tennis league next week following a coronavirus-induced break of seven months. The world number 32, who signed for the Polish side Sokolow S A Jarsoslaw in July, will be undergoing a COVID-19 test on Monday before flying out of the country on Thursday.

“I will finally be flying out to Poland on Oct 15th to take part in the Polish Superliga competition after a gap of seven months for my club Sokolow S.A. Jaroslaw and training as well,” Sathiyan told PTI. “After constant efforts, got the official approval from Air France airlines. I will be undergoing a COVID test on Monday, subject to which if I test negative, I will be allowed to fly and will not have any quarantine,” he added.

The 27-year-old will play his maiden match for the Polish Superliga side on Friday. “Will be playing my first competitive match on Oct 16th after a gap of 224 days and put all the new skills & techniques learnt under my coach during the lockdown to test,” Sathiyan said.

In February, Sathiyan had become the first Indian to sign for for Japan’s premier table tennis league — the T League which will start in November.

