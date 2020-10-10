Satisfied with Ex-gratia, Say Kin of Rajasthan Priest Burnt Alive Over Land as They 'Agree' to Cremate Him

The residents of Rajasthan's Bukna village ended their fast on Saturday after the family of the deceased priest agreed to cremate his body, said BJP lawmaker Kirodi Lal Meena. The priest's family said that they are satisfied with the compensation announced.

The Ashok Gehlot government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, job for one family member and a house under PM Awas Yojna. The police station in-charge of the area has also been transferred.

The priest's death had created national outrage. The man was set ablaze allegedly by five people who wanted to encroach on temple land in Rajasthan's Karauli district. The opposition BJP attacked the government saying the law and order has deteriorated and people are under fear in the state.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Bukna village where five accused caught the priest Babu Lal Vaishnav near an agriculture farm and set him on fire after pouring petrol on him. He was admitted in a crucial condition to SMS hospital in Jaipur where he died on Thursday night. "The main accused, Kailash Meena, has been arrested, while another accused was rounded up," Superintendent of Police, Karauli, Mridul Kachhawa, said. The SP said a case of attempt to murder was registered at Sapotra police station and it was converted into a murder case after the death of the priest.

The accused wanted to encroach upon the land of the temple, the police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Kaila Devi, Mahaveer Prasad, said that the body was handed over to family members on Friday.

The chief minister termed the incident extremely unfortunate and condemnable, and said the guilty would not be spared. "The Rajasthan government is with the grieving family. The main accused in the incident has been arrested and action is being taken. The guilty will not be spared," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.