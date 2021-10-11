Satish Chandra Sharma Sworn in as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma has been sworn in as the new chief justice of the Telangana High Court.

Governor Tamilisai Saoundararajan administered the oath of office to Justice Satish Chandra Sharma at a function held at the Raj Bhavan.

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Revanth Reddy and several ministers attended the event.

Following the appointment of Justice Hima Kohli as a Supreme Court Judge on August 31, Justice MSR Ramachandra Rao took over the charge of the Chief Justice as an additional charge.

After his recent transfer to the Punjab-Haryana High Court, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, the interim Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, has been appointed as the full-fledged Chief Justice of the High Court of Telangana.

