Satna Authorities Allege Trucks Carrying Migrant Labourers on Fake Transit Passes Entering MP from Gujarat

Bhopal: Authorities in Satna on Wednesday said they recovered at least six trucks ferrying labourers from Gujarat to Madhya Pradesh on allegedly fake transit passes.

Satna District Collector Ajay Katseria said local migrant labourers have been entering the district from Gujarat's Surat over the last few days. They are brought in mini-trucks, with these vehicles carrying up to 70 persons.

These migrant labourers were screened upon arrival and sent to home quarantine.

Upon checking the transit passes furnished by truck drivers, the district officials found while the documents were issued by the offices of Sub-Divisional Magistrates and were in the proper format, they carried signatures of different officials, indicating fraud and forgery.

“We are of the view that some kind of racket is producing such fake passes and the vehicles ferrying labourers have been seized and the police are taking necessary action into the matter,” said Katseria.

He said senior state offers have been informed and the matter will be discussed with Gujarat officials.

“We are concerned as these travellers have no official record and if anyone is found coronavirus-positive, tracing contact history will be problematic,” he said.

Katseria said the passes issued in MP are e-passes, which could be cross-checked at any point of travel by anyone with the data available online, but the passes recovered carried no number and were not linked to any online data.

(With inputs from Shivendra Baghel)