Satna Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Satna (सतना) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
9. Satna is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vindhya Pradesh region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.88% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 14.36%. The estimated literacy level of Satna is 72.26%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ganesh Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 8,688 votes which was 0.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.08% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Ganesh Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 4,418 votes which was 0.67% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 29.51% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.63% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.63% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Satna was: Ganesh Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,72,234 men, 6,86,123 women and 24 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Satna Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Satna is: 24.5 81
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सतना, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); সাতনা, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); सतना, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); સત્ના, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); சத்னா, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); సాట్నా, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಸಾಟ್ನಾ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); സാത്ന, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Satna Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
--
--
Rajaram Tripathi
SIP
--
--
Vipin Singh Tiwari
RSJP
--
--
Ram Vishwas Pal
RPI(A)
--
--
Ram Nivas Sen
PPI(D)
--
--
Nand Kishor Prajapati
JNC
--
--
Manoraj Dwivedi
IND
--
--
Nasir Khan
IND
--
--
Mohd. Jibrail
IND
--
--
Ashok Vishwakarma
SPKP
--
--
Shashank Singh Baghel
BJP
--
--
Ganesh Singh
BMSP
--
--
Ramkushal Kewat
IND
--
--
Surendra Pandey Kuwan
IND
--
--
Munni Kranti
IND
--
--
Mahesh Sahu "Pappu"
IND
--
--
Babu Lal
IND
--
--
Dr. Suresh Prasad Tripathi
IND
--
--
Phouji Sandip Baba
BJMP
--
--
Dr. RajendraTripathi
BSCP
--
--
Mhendra Singh
Nota
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Acche Lal Kushawaha
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results