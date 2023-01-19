Satta Matka Result: What is DpBOSS? Check Winning Numbers for January 19

DpBOSS RESULT THURSDAY, JANUARY 19: With today’s Satta Matka results, DpBOSS Dot Net is back with new prizes. The website is a one-stop location for people searching for results of numerous lotteries, best predictions for winning numbers, as well as advice for placing the ideal wager. Results for Matka Chart, Matka Online, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result, and other results are available on the website.

Playing the lottery is a game of pure chance and speculation. On this website, users can find lucky draw guessing numbers that can help them win millions of dollars in prizes. Despite the fact that the guessing numbers might not be accurate every time, they are displayed on the website as the result of extensive research, so anyone is welcome to give it a shot. Currently, Dpboss.net is one of the most popular sites that publishes daily Satta Matka results.

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 19:

Golden Ank: 0-5-3-8

SRIDEVI MORNING: 140-51-146

09:30 AM 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 299-08-459

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 568-91-380

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KUBER MORNING: 136-00-127

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 168-57-250

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

SUPER DAY: 480-24-248

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

SUPER KALYAN DAY: 578-08-279

03:00 PM 05:00 PM

KALYAN: 245-15-168

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

KALYAN DAY: 330-64-130

04:05 PM 06:05 PM

SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 237-23-120

08:30 PM 10:30 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 169-60-370

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 389-03-148

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 688-24-590

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 469-98-279

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 560-14-347

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 18:

KALYAN NIGHT: 169-6

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 560-1

KALYAN: 245-15-168

MADHUR NIGHT: 256-31-290

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 135-94-446

TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 550-06-114

SUPREME NIGHT: 490-37-458

TARA MUMBAI NIGHT: 399-1

WORLI: 499-21-678

Getting the Satta King result is quite simple in today’s internet world, as there are numerous websites that cater to that. Satta Matka was a popular lottery game in India long before the country’s independence. There are several Apps on Playstore that allow users to play the game. This game is also available in offline mode. All you have to do is go to a nearby shop that sells lottery tickets and place your bet there.

While gambling is illegal in India, games such as Satta Matka that operate through websites are allowed. In general, people play this game to try their luck and win quick cash. This lottery game requires more than one participant to guess numbers in order to win the prize, which also includes a whopping amount of Rs. 1 crore.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

For all of your daily Satta Matka game results, visit DpBOSS.NET. The game relies heavily on chance and pre-game number guessing. You can check the results that are posted on this website and try your luck. A few online Matka games are also available on the website, including Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka.

Before starting the game, users can also review the analysis of the prior Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart results.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

DpBOSS Fix is a jodi or pair of guessing numbers created by DpBOSS to allow users to predict these numbers while playing Satta Matka.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the guessed pair of numbers that have a high chance of appearing in Satta Matka. You can visit DpBOSS.net to obtain these fix Jodi or fix patti.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

The Kalyan Satta results are posted on saconindia.org three times a day. Results for Kalyan are announced between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and between 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Kalyan Day Result: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM

Kalyan Night Result: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

To assist players in picking the correct number in the Kalyan game, the Kalyan Jodi Chart lists the number of pairs each day. A participant must read through the Kalyan Jodi Chart to win more Kalyan Jodi in order to choose wisely and increase their chances of winning. Prior to playing the game, it is crucial to keep track of the Kalyan Panel Chart.

