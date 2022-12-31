Satta Result 2022 Live Updates: Winning Numbers for December 31 Satta King Games

SATTA RESULT LIVE UPDATES FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31: Today on New Year’s eve, it’s time to try your luck. Satta King, also known as Satka Matka or Satta Matka, is a form of lottery game played in online and offline mode in some parts of the country. Off late the game has gained popularity on the country. The result for Rs 1 crore worth Satka King games is declared everyday. Check lucky numbers for December 30 and December 31 here:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER 31* ARE:

DISAWER: 52

RANCHI: 83

FARIDABAD: 6:15 PM

GAZIYABAD: Result at 8 PM

GALI: Result at 11:15 PM

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER 30* ARE:

GALI: 64

GAZIYABAD: 91

FARIDABAD: 07

PUNE: 64

INDIA BAZAR: 78

GOLDSTAR: 47

DISAWER: 44

RANCHI: 45

Lucknow Gold: 54

MUMBAI CITY: 25

Source*: sattakingm.in

Today in the digital world, it is mostly played online through several websites. Also known as Satta Matka, the game has its origin before Indian Independence. Not only this, there are many Apps on Playstore that one can use to play the game. Those who prefer to play offline game can do so by visiting the shop near them to place the bet and check results.

Although gambling is illegal in India, online Satta Matka is legal. Many people participate in it to try their luck. Some lotteries and horse racing games are also legal in India. Played between more than one people, the game involves guessing numbers to win the prize.

Although there are many types of games available on various website, four of the most popular ones are: Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King and Faridabad Satta King. The result for the game starts coming from midnight, with the result of Gali at 12:02 am. It is followed by result of Disawar and Ranchi at 5 am.

HERE’S HOW TO SATTA KING PLAY?

Step 1: Place your bet by visiting the official site of the lottery where you want to put in your money.

Step 2: You will come across many numbers written on slips

Step 3: Choose one lucky number between 00 and 99.

Step 4. Organiser will pick one random number and declare the result.

Step 5. If you are the luck one then you will be rewarded as Satta King and money.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

There are many Satta King websites to play the game. You can select one and place your bet. Later to check the result for a particular game, you can visit the official site of that lottery.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

Visit the online website on which you have placed your bet Click on the link of Results of Satta today Check the result If the result matches with your number, you win Enter your bank details to get the winning amount in your bank account.

