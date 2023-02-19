Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for February 19 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King is one of the most popular lotteries in India. Satta Matka, where satta means gambling and matka refers to the pot from which the numbers are drawn, is another name for Satta King. The winners receive a cash award of Rs 1 crore each day when the results are revealed. Check full list of winning numbers for February 18 and February 19 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 19 ARE:

DISAWER: 53

RANCHI: 54

BIKANER SUPER: 73

INDIA DARBAR: 85

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

There are numerous additional areas where you can find search results, including India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Mumbai City, and many more.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 18 ARE:

GALI: 71

PUNE: Result at 11:45 pm

DUBAI BAZAR: 46

GAZIYABAD: 73

FARIDABAD: 26

DELHI SK: 17

DELHI SUPER: 31

MANI PUR: 523

KTM NIGHT: 47

NEW PUNJAB: 46

DELHI DARBAR: 48

MASURI GOLD: 97

NIGHT CITY 91

DWARKA BAZAR: 37

HIMACHAL DAY: 36

INDIA BAZAR: 08

DELHI GOLD: 41

HYDERABAD: 41

NEW FARIDABAD: 60

SOUTH DELHI: 24

GAZIPUR: 67

ALIGARH GOLD: 53

GOLDSTAR: 71

DISAWER: 01

RANCHI: 01

INDIA DARBAR: 59

CHAR MINAR: 01

OLD DELHI: 32

BIKANER SUPER: 75

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King, a popular lottery game, allows participants to bet money in the hopes of making quick money. Offline participation is possible by visiting any nearby store. It can also be played online by visiting the official website or installing the mobile application.

Satta King, along with a few lottery games and horse racing, is still recognised as a legal gambling activity, in contrast to other gambling games that were declared illegal after the Public Gambling Act was passed in 1867.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

It’s simple and all about chance and guesswork to play Satta King online. You can place a bet on any number between 00 and 99 by visiting the official website or app. The host then selects a random number and announces the outcome. If the number on which you bet equals the number stated, you win.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

These four Satta King games are the most popular among the countless lottery games available on various websites-

Disawar Satta King Ghaziabad Satta King Gali Satta King Faridabad Satta King

Check the results by midnight. The Gali results are normally revealed around 12:02 a.m., while the Disawar and Ranchi results are usually announced at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

Websites and mobile applications can be used to play Satta King or Satta Matka. All you have to do is place your wager and check the outcomes on the website.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

If you are the lucky winner, follow these steps to receive your prize:

Step 1: Go to the lottery game’s web page.

Step 2: Examine the ‘results of Satta today’ link for the outcomes.

Step 3: You are the winner if the number matches the number you bet on.

Step 4: The final step is to provide your bank information in order to collect your reward money.

Read all the Latest India News here