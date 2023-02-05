Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for February 5 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King is one of India’s most popular lottery games. Satta is another word for gambling, and matka refers to the pot from which the winning numbers are drawn. The winner is traditionally crowned Satta King. Daily results for the Rs 1 crore Satta King event are announced. Check the results for February 4 and February 5 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 5 ARE:

DISAWER: To be updated

RANCHI: To be updated

AGRA: To be updated

INDIA DARBAR: To be updated

BIKANER SUPER: To be updated

UP: Result at 5 pm

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GAZIYABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

PUNE: Result at 11:45 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 4 ARE:

GALI: 62

PUNE: 97

GAZIYABAD: 62

FARIDABAD: 67

DUBAI BAZAR: 92

MASURI GOLD: 37

DELHI GOLD: 67

PARAS: 55

HINDUSTAN: 59

INDIA BAZAR: 60

JD DHAMAKA: 40

GOLDSTAR: 99

DISAWER: 92

INDIA BAZAR: 60

UP: 62

MUMBAI BAZAR: 68

HARYANA TIMES: 59

DELHI CITY: 60

OLD DELHI: 32

SAI RAM: 55

TAJ: 13

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King is a well-known lottery game in which participants place wagers in order to gain quick money. One can play the bet offline by visiting any local business. It can also be played online by visiting the official website or downloading the mobile application.

Unlike other gambling games that were ruled unlawful with the passage of the Public Gambling Act in 1867, Satta King, along with a few lottery games and horse racing, is still regarded as legal.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Playing Satta King online is simple and all about chance and guesswork. You can put your bets on a number between 00 and 99 by visiting the official website or app. The host then chooses a number at random and announces the outcome. If the number on which you bet matches the number declared, you are the winner.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

These four Satta King games are the most popular among the countless lottery games available on various websites-

Disawar Satta King Ghaziabad Satta King Gali Satta King Faridabad Satta King

Check the results by midnight. The Gali results are normally revealed around 12:02 a.m., while the Disawar and Ranchi results are usually announced at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

Websites and mobile applications can be used to play Satta King or Satta Matka. All you have to do is place your wager and check the outcomes on the website.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

If you are the lucky winner, follow these steps to receive your prize:

Step 1: Go to the lottery game’s web page.

Step 2: Examine the ‘results of Satta today’ link for the outcomes.

Step 3: You are the winner if the number matches the number you bet on.

Step 4: The final step is to provide your bank information in order to collect your reward money.

