Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for March 3 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King, a lottery game popular in India, falls under the gambling category and is enjoyed by people of all ages. Also known as Satta Matka, it involves betting (Satta) and drawing numbers from a pot (Matka). This game offers people the chance to win quick money through gambling. The results for a prize of Rs 1 crore are announced daily. Check full list of winning numbers for March 2 and March 3 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 3 ARE:

GALI: 22 (Result Declared at 12:02 am)

DISAWER: 05

RANCHI: 90

INDIA DARBAR: 15

BIKANER SUPER: 04

CHAR MINAR: 05

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

Apart from the locations mentioned earlier, the website also displays results for India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, and Mumbai City.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 2 ARE:

GALI: 22

PUNE: 38

GHAZIABAD: 77

FARIDABAD: 16

DUBAI BAZAR: 64

MANI PUR: 444

KTM NIGHT: 54

NEW PUNJAB: 56

DELHI DARBAR: 41

NIGHT CITY: 02

DELHI SUPER: 68

DELHI SK: 25

DWARKA BAZAR: 58

HYDERABAD: 87

HIMACHAL DAY: 61

NEW FARIDABAD: 55

SOUTH DELHI: 16

GAZIPUR: 24

ALIGARH GOLD: 01

JD DHAMAKA: 09

INDIA BAZAR: 95

MUMBAI BAZAR: 53

UP: 47

HINDUSTAN: 16

PUNJAB DAY: 63

WHITE GOLD: 14

PATNA: 63

SHRI GANESH: 18

DEHLI LIVE: 85

ALI GARH: 10

KUBER DELHI: 31

AHMEDABAD: 85

OLD DELHI: 08

DISAWER: 62

Kashipur: 87

DELHI CITY: 91

GOLDSTAR: 59

HARYANA BAZAR: 26

NEW SHRI GANESH: 39

NEW CHANDIGARH: 69

PUNJAB: 10

DELHI GOLD: 35

DELHI BAZAR: 06

JAI GANGA: 12

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 09

DELHI NOON: 20

TAJ: 15

NEW AGRA: 78

GUJRAT: 80

SAI RAM: 28

PATNA CITY: 37

CHOTU TAJ: 96

NEW PUNJAB EXPRESS: 14

NEW DELHI BAZAR: 82

RAJASTHAN BAZAR: 36

NCR: 62

AJMER KING: 11

FARIDABAD NOON: 83

HARYANA DHAMAKA - HD: 96

SADAR BAJAR: 43

HARIDWAR: 90

MUMBAI CITY: 11

RANCHI: 01

INDIA DARBAR: 74

BIKANER SUPER: 33

CHAR MINAR: 62

OLD DELHI: 72

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King also referred to as Satta Matka, is a game of chance and guessing that is played through a lottery. It can be played offline by visiting a nearby shop and placing a wager. However, with the ease of internet accessibility and technological advancements, this popular game can now be played online by simply visiting the website or downloading the app on your smartphone.

While many lottery games were deemed illegal under the Public Gambling Acts of 1867, certain games such as Satta King and horse racing are still considered lawful.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

To participate in this online game, visit the official website or application and select a number between 00 and 99 to place your bets on. A random number will be chosen by the organizer, and if it matches the number you chose and bet on, you will be declared the Satta King.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Among the various lottery games offered on different websites, the most popular Satta King games are Disawar, Ghaziabad, Gali, and Faridabad. The lottery game results are typically posted on the website at midnight, with Gali results announced at 12:02 a.m. and Disawar and Ranchi results available at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

Online platforms and mobile applications enable individuals to participate in Satta Matka or Satta King. By placing your wager, you can easily check the outcome by returning to the website or app.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

To claim your Satta King prize, you need to follow these simple steps. Firstly, visit the website of the lottery game. Secondly, check the results by clicking on the ‘results of Satta today’ link. If the number announced is the same as the number you bet on, you are the lucky winner. Finally, provide your bank information to receive the prize money in your account.

