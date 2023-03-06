Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for March 6 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta Matka, a form of gambling, is a popular lottery in India where participants place bets and draw numbers from a pot named Matka. The winner of Satta Matka is bestowed with the title of Satta King. The game’s name was eventually changed to Satta King. A daily prize of Rs. 1 crore is announced. Check full list of winning numbers for March 5 and March 6 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 6 ARE:

DISAWER: 17

RANCHI: 17

INDIA DARBAR: 54

CHAR MINAR: 17

OLD DELHI: 27

BIKANER SUPER: 24

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

You have the option to access results for a variety of locations, such as India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, and Mumbai City, among others.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 5 ARE:

GALI: 28

GHAZIABAD: 74

FARIDABAD: 22

Pune: 28

DUBAI BAZAR: 85

MASURI GOLD: 78

DELHI SK: 05

DELHI SUPER: 26

KANDLA: 52

DWARKA BAZAR: 01

KTM NIGHT: 52

NEW PUNJAB: 50

DELHI DARBAR: 18

DELHI GOLD: 39

TODAY CHANDIGARH: 57

HYDERABAD: 45

HIMACHAL DAY: 06

PARAS: 08

SOUTH DELHI: 02

GAZIPUR: 26

ALIGARH GOLD: 72

DISAWER: 91

SHALIMAR: 47

DELHI DAY: 91

NAGPUR: 61

NEW FARIDABAD: 76

Lucknow Gold: 19

HARYANA DHAMAKA - HD: 60

MUMBAI CITY: 34

FARIDABAD NOON: 33

CHAR MINAR: 91

OLD DELHI: 92

RANCHI: 81

INDIA DARBAR 05

BIKANER SUPER 61

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

One can place bets offline by visiting a nearby retailer, but online gaming has become more convenient lately. Although gambling in India is banned, lottery games like Satta King and horse racing are among the few that are played widely.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Satta King is a number-based game and the winning chances entirely depend on luck. To participate, players must visit the official game website or app and choose a number between 00 and 99. The game host then randomly selects a number and announces the result. If the number matches your ticket when announced, you will be crowned Satta King.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

There are several lottery games available on various websites, but the following four Satta King games are the most popular: Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. Results can be checked by midnight. Typically, the Gali result is released around 12:02 a.m., while the Disawar and Ranchi results are announced at 5 a.m. on a regular basis.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

Satta King and Satta Matka can be played through different websites or mobile apps. You can later check the website for the results.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

If you happen to win, follow the instructions below to claim your Satta King prize:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the lottery game.

Step 2: Click on the link “Satta today results" to view the outcome.

Step 3: If your chosen number matches the result, you win.

Step 4: To receive your reward money, provide your bank details.

Read all the Latest India News here