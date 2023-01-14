Satta Result 2023 Live Updates: Winning Numbers for January 14 Satta King Games

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: India’s most popular lottery game is Satta King, which falls under the category of gambling. The game can be dated back to pre-Independence times and involves money betting. Satta means placing wagers while Matka is the pot through which numbers are drawn out. A person who has won a lot of money from this gambling is regarded as a Matka King or Satta King. The prize money of Rs 1 crore is declared daily here. Watch out for the lucky numbers for January 14 here.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 14 ARE:

DISAWER: To be updated

RANCHI: To be updated

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15pm

GHAZIYABAD: Result at 8 pm

GALI: Result at 11:15 pm

Additionally, you may obtain results for India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Mumbai City, and more.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 13 ARE:

GALI: 04

PUNE: 89

FARIDABAD: 65

GAZIYABAD: 65

DISAWER: 98

RANCHI: 70

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King is a lottery game that involves participants placing bets and having the chance to earn cash. To make your wager, you can visit your nearby shop where Satta King is played and invest money or you can just download one of the many easily available applications online and enjoy the game there. With Public Gambling Act in 1867 by the British government, many kinds of gambling have been made illegal, but Satta Matka and a few other lotteries and horse racing are still considered legal.

Satta King is a game of luck. Bets are made on numbers between 00 and 99 and then a number is chosen at random. Whosever’s number is picked, that person wins the prize.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Playing Satta King online is very easy. All you have to do is place your bet by visiting the official website and selecting any one number between 0 to 99. After this, the organizer of the game will select a number randomly and announce the result. You will be called Satta King and rewarded only if the number announced matches with the number you placed your bet on.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Amongst many lottery games available on different websites, these four are the most popular Satta King games-

Disawar Satta King

Ghaziabad Satta King

Gali Satta King

Faridabad Satta King

You can check in for results by midnight. The Gali result is usually announced at 12:02 a.m., whereas the Disawar and Ranchi results are declared at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

Satta King lottery game is extremely popular and can be played on a number of applications and websites. So you can choose any website or app and place your bet. You can visit the site to check the results.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

If you are the lucky winner, here is how you can claim your prize- Go to the online page of the lottery game Check the ‘results of Satta today’ link and review the results If the number matches the number you placed your bet on, you are the winner The final step is to submit relevant bank details to receive the winning prize.

