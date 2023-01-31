Satta Result 2023 Live Updates: Winning Numbers for January 31 Satta King Games

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King, also known as Satta Matka, is a popular lottery game in India. The Satta Matka game is highly unpredictable as it requires a player to invest in any number between 00 – 99. Satta refers to gambling, while Matka is the pot from which numbers are drawn. Satta King declares its result and winners every day, within a few getting their names to the chart. Check winning numbers for January 30 and January 31 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 31 ARE:

DISAWER: 50

RANCHI: 05

BIKANER SUPER: 82

INDIA DARBAR: 45

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 30 ARE:

GALI: 52

GAZIYABAD: 11

FARIDABAD:96

MASURI GOLD: 01

NEW FARIDABAD: 08

HIMACHAL DAY: 24

GAZIPUR: 09

ALIGARH GOLD: 98

GOLDSTAR: 05

DISAWER: 14

HINDUSTAN: 30

INDIA BAZAR: 28

UP: 29

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King is a kind of lottery game that involves participants placing wagers and having the opportunity to earn easy money. To place the wager, you can play this game offline by visiting any nearby shops where Satta Matka is played. Or, you can also make use of the internet and visit the official website or download the application on your mobile.

After the introduction of the Public Gambling Act in 1867 by the British government, many gambling games were made illegal in India. However, Satta King and other lottery games are considered legal.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Step 1: To play Satta King online, go to any official website or mobile application.

Step 2: Choose any number between 00 and 99 and place your wager.

Step 3: The organizer will declare the results after choosing a random number.

Step 5: If you are the luck one then you will be rewarded as Satta King and money.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

While there are various Satta King games, these are the most popular ones that are available on various websites-

Disawar Satta King

Ghaziabad Satta King

Gali Satta King

Faridabad Satta King

By midnight, you can check in for results. The Disawar and Ranchi results are typically revealed at 5 a.m., while the Gali result is often announced at 12:02 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

The Satta King lottery game is available on a variety of applications and websites. As a result, you are free to place your wagers. Check the results by visiting the website- https://sattakingg.in/.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

Check out the game’s online lottery page Click on the ‘results of Satta King today’ link If the declared result matches the number on which you placed your wager, you win the prize. Finally, submit all the relevant bank details.

