Satta Result 2023: What is Satta King? Here's Winning Numbers for January 24 and How to Play!

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King is one of the famous lottery games in India. It is also referred to as Satta Matka, where Satta means gambling, while Matka is the pot from which the numbers are drawn. The winner of the game is titled the Satta King and from there the name of the game has been derived. The result for Rs 1 crore is declared daily here. Check out the results for January 23 and January 24.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 24 ARE:

DISAWER: 93

RANCHI: 16

BIKANER SUPER: 00

INDIA DARBAR: 71

AGRA: 64

MADHUR DAY: Result at 1:25 pm

SATTA MATKA MANIPUR RESULT: Result at 2:30 pm

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

MADHUR NIGHT: Result at 8:30pm

GAZIYABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

Additionally, you may obtain results for Satta Matka Manipur Result, Madhur Day, Madhur Night, India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Mumbai City, and others.

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 23 ARE:

GALI: 09

GAZIYABAD: 17

FARIDABAD: 70

DISAWER: 98

JD DHAMAKA: 86

HINDUSTAN: 50

UP: 44

GOLDSTAR: 01

OLD DELHI: 07

INDIA BAZAR: 79

SAI RAM: 61

PUNJAB: 45

DELHI BAZAR: 73

TAJ: 49

DELHI BRAND: 75

SHUBH LABH: 61

Lucknow Gold: 76

HARIDWAR: 56

MUMBAI CITY: 41

RANCHI: 89

INDIA DARBAR: 36

AGRA: 38

BIKANER SUPER: 65

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King or Satta Matka is a lottery game that is all about luck and guessing. Many play this game to win easy prize money. Satta King can be dated back to the pre-Independence era in India. It is played offline, by visiting a nearby shop where Satta Matka is played. Due to the advancement in technology and easy accessibility of the internet, it can be played online as well by visiting any website or downloading an app.

The majority of gambling games are considered illegal in India. But a few lottery games like Satta King is legal and played widely across the country. All a participant has to do is pick a number between 00 to 00 and place a bet on a number.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Step 1: To play Satta King online, go to any official website or mobile application.

Step 2: Choose any number between 00 and 99 and place your wager.

Step 3: The organizer will declare the results after choosing a random number.

Step 4: Organiser will pick one random number and declare the result.

Step 5: If you are the luck one then you will be rewarded as Satta King and money.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

While there are various Satta King games, these are the most popular ones that are available on various websites-

Disawar Satta King Ghaziabad Satta King Gali Satta King Faridabad Satta King

By midnight, you can check in for results. The Disawar and Ranchi results are typically revealed at 5 a.m., while the Gali result is often announced at 12:02 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

The Satta King lottery game is available on a variety of applications and websites. As a result, you are free to place your wagers. Check the results by visiting the website- https://sattakingg.in/.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

Check out the game’s online lottery page Click on the ‘results of Satta King today’ link If the declared result matches the number on which you placed your wager, you win the prize. Finally, submit all the relevant bank details.

Read all the Latest India News here