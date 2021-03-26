Satyagraha Ends Atrocities, Arrogance: Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Bandh

India's history shows that 'satyagraha' ends atrocities, injustice and arrogance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, expressing support for the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting the three agri laws.

Farmer unions protesting the laws have called for a complete 'Bharat Bandh' from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday which marks four months of the farmer agitation on Delhi's three borders — Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said India's history shows that 'satyagraha' ends atrocities, injustice and arrogance. The movement should be in national interest and peaceful, the former Congress chief added.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's border points at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri since November last year demanding that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws. Enacted in September last year, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

.