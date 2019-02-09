Satyajit Biswas, Trinamool MLA, Shot Dead in Nadia District of Bengal; TMC Alleges Political Murder

Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas from Krishnagunj in Nadia district was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Saturday.Biswas was shot dead during a Saraswati Puja celebration in the area. The assailants pumped bullets into Biswas after he disembarked from the stage where a cultural programme was taking place.He was immediately taken to a local hospital where doctors announced him "brought dead".Nadia is a district bordering Bangladesh and the BJP has made significant political inroads in recent times. Satyajit Biswas was involved with the Matua community, which has remained politically sensitive both for the TMC and the BJP.District TMC president Gourishankar Dutta has blamed the BJP and followers of Mukul Roy for this murder.However, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has denied the charges and blamed the factional fight in the TMC. He further demanded that culprits should be identified immediately.Dilip Ghosh, while speaking to CNN-News18 over the phone, said that the CBI should look into the case of the TMC MLA murder as the BJP doesn’t have faith in West Bengal police.Biswas, a young and popular leader, had recently got married.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.