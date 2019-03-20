Satyameva Jayate, Now I Can Die Peacefully with Honour, Says Aseemanand’s 90-year-old Mother

Welcoming a special court order acquitting RSS activist Swami Aseemanand in the Samjhauta train blast case that left 68 people, mostly Pakistani nationals, dead in 2007, his brother Sushanta Sarkar said all the charges against Aseemanand were false.Apart from Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand, the others acquitted in the case are Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary.Aseemanand, who was charged in three terror attack cases a decade ago, was accused of providing logistic support to the persons who carried out the blasts.Speaking to News18, Sarkar said, “Dada (Aseemanand) sacrificed his entire life to serve tribal people across the country. You personally go and see how those belonging to tribal communities in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands love my brother. They look up to him as god. He was actively working on preventing them from being forcibly converted to Christianity. This irked Sonia Gandhi and other Congress leaders. My brother was a victim of their politics.”Demanding a CBI probe against the UPA chairperson for forcing agencies to frame false terror charges against Aseemanand, Sarkar said, “They conspired against my brother to appease the Muslim vote bank. It was just because of their dirty politics that my brother suffered for so many years behind bars. Would they now be able to return his valuable days? I seek an answer from them.”Assemanand’s mother Pramila Sarkar (90) who stays in Hooghly district, said, “Today is the happiest day in my life. I am proud of my son. I demand stern action against those who framed my son (in the false cases). Now, I can die peacefully with honour. Satyamev Jayate.”In April 2018, a special NIA court in Hyderabad acquitted Aseemanand due to lack of evidence, 11 years after a massive blast had ripped through Mecca Masjid on May 8, 2007, during Friday prayers, killing nine people and wounding 58.Earlier, he was also acquitted in the 2007 Ajmer Dargah terror attack.Sarkar, a retired teacher, said Assemanand had met their ailing mother last year. “He had then told us that he was innocent and there was no proof against him. He had promised our mother that one day he would be released with full dignity,” he said.A post-graduate in botany, Aseemanand got involved with the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an RSS affiliate.