Satyendar Jain (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Satyendar Jain of AAP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Satyendra Jain is a second term cabinet minister in the Delhi government. He covers the portfolios health, Industries, Home, Public Work Department, Power, Urban Development and Transport. He began his foray into politics after joining Anna Hazare’s movement against corruption and today is credited with changing the face of governance and service delivery in power and water sector. Earlier, he was involved at the Central Public Works Department but later quit to set up an architectural firm. Jain is also associated with social welfare organization working to help the visually impaired and the mentally and physically challenged.

Satyendar Jain is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Shakur Basti constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Minister in NCT of Delhi. Satyendar Jain's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 55 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 8.1 crore which includes Rs. 2.5 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 5.6 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 3.6 lakh of which Rs. 1.8 lakh is self income. Satyendar Jain's has total liabilities of Rs. 74.3 lakh.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Shakur Basti are: Asha Ram (BSP), Dev Raj Arora (INC), Dr SC Vats (BJP), Satyendar Jain (AAP), Praveen Yadav (ABJSP).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Satyendar Jain (AAP) in 2020 Shakur Basti elections.

Click here for live election results of Satyendar Jain candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.