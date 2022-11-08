‘Satyendar Jain Used Shell Companies to Convert Black Money into White’: ED Objects to Bail Plea

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain and his associates looked to convert black money or cash into white by forging shell companies, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), said on Tuesday, arguing against Jain’s bail plea in the money laundering case.

The ASG further asserted: “Satyendar Jain is deeply involved before the cheque period and during the cheque period as well, all these years he has been providing cash, currency note numbers to Calcutta-based operators”.

After hearing ASG Raju’s arguments, Special Judge Vikas Dhull adjourned the bail hearing and scheduled it for November 9.

Earlier, the ED had informed the court that Jain was being given VIP treatment inside the Tihar Jail.

The ED had submitted CCTV footage that showed an unknown person giving a foot, and body massage to Jain inside his cell in the presence of three other unknown persons. The unknown masseuse also delivered some documents to and from the accused petitioner in a suspicious/clandestine manner.

Additionally, the ED had said that Jain was provided with fresh-cut fruits/green salad by some unknown person directly in his cell. The CCTV footage showed an unknown person sitting with him and having discussions inside his cell.

The ED also submitted that Jain’s cell was being cleaned, mopped, and swept by an unknown person under the supervision of co-accused Ankush Jain. Bedsheet and pillow cover, etc. are being changed and the cell was being arranged by an unknown person well before Jain entered the cell.

Furthermore, it stated that Jain was meeting co-accused Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain along with some others for discussions on unknown papers in the cell.

In April, the ED had attached assets worth Rs. 4.81 crore linked to Jain and his family.

The ED had initiated an investigation based on a first information report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jain and others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It was alleged that when Jain was a public servant, companies owned and controlled by him received up to Rs. 4.81 crore from shell companies through the hawala network. He was arrested on May 31.

