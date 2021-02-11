News18 Logo

india

Saudi Arabia Bars Entry From 20 Countries, Including India, Over Covid-19 Fears

Representative Image

Representative Image

According to Johns Hopkins University, Saudi Arabia has so far recorded over 371,356 COVID-19 cases and 6,415 deaths.

Saudi Arabia has suspended entry from 20 countries, including India and the United States, in a bid to curb a jump in Covid-19 infections, news agency ANI reported.

The interior ministry announced the "temporary suspension" would be effective from Thursday, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

In a tweet, India in Saudi Arabia posted its advisory saying, "Kingdom of Saudi Arabia vide its circular dated 2nd February 2021 have temporarily suspended entry into the Kingdom for passengers coming from the following 19 countries, in addition to India."

The countries which have been included in the suspension are India, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States of America, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, and Japan.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Saudi Arabia has so far recorded over 371,356 COVID-19 cases and 6,415 deaths.


