Saudi Arabia-employed Engineer from Assam Missing Since December 28, Claims Family

Dibrugarh: An Assam engineer employed in Saudi Arabia has reportedly gone missing since December 28, when he had last contacted his family before boarding a flight

to India.

Pankaj Chutia, 31, who works as a health safety engineer in a Saudi Arabia-based construction company had last got in touch with his family members in India from the Riyadh International Airport, stating that he would land in Delhi on December 29, his sister Swapnali Chutia told PTI on Tuesday.

"My brother is missing for the last four days... We have no idea whether he arrived in India or not... We are also not sure if has left Riyadh," she said, adding, the flight details were not available with her. The engineer's parents have registered a complaint in Lahore Police Station in Dibrugarh district, she said.

Swapnali claimed that she has contacted the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and "also wrote on the official Twitter handle" of the external affairs ministry. "But, I have received no response yet on my brother's whereabouts. I am looking for help from wherever I can," she said.

Swapnali said she is also eagerly waiting to hear form her brother's employers, as they had arranged his travel tickets.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.