Saudi Arabia Orders Release of 850 Indian Prisoners After PM Modi's Request

IANS

Updated:February 20, 2019, 11:36 PM IST
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, makes a press statement watched by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi after their delegation level meeting in New Delhi. Prince Mohammed said his visit to India will improve centuries-old ties, which he said are "in our DNA." (Image: AP)
New Delhi: Coinciding with the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday ordered release of 850 Indian prisoners lodged in its jails.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the decision was taken on the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Another big deliverable! At the request of the PM, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has ordered the release of 850 Indian prisoners lodged in Saudi jails," he said in a tweet.




He said Prince Mohammed has also announced an increase in the quota for Indian Haj pilgrims to 2 lakh at the request of Prime Minister Modi. The present quota is about 1.75 lakh.

During his visit to Pakistan two days back, Prince Mohammed had agreed to release over 2,000 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi jails.
