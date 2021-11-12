Saudi Arabia Recognises Covishield, Beneficiaries Can Now Enter Without Quarantine

In what can be touted as a win for India, Saudi Arabia has recognised Serum Institute of India’s Covishield as an approved Covid-19 vaccine for entry into the country thus facilitating travellers who are fully vaccinated with the vaccine to enter the country without having to undergo institutional quarantine.

With this, Covishield has joined the list of eight other approved vaccines, Pfizer BioNTech, Comirnaty, Oxford AstraZeneca, SK Bioscience, Vaxzevria, Moderna, Spikevax and Johnson & Johnson.

According to a statement by Saudi Tourism Authority, travellers who are fully vaccinated with Saudi-approved vaccines can enter the country without having to undergo institutional quarantine.

“Indian travellers who have spent 14 days in a country that is not on the list of countries where entry is temporarily suspended immediately before entering Saudi are also permitted as long as they are fully immunized,” it said, adding that a negative PCR test conducted no more than 72 hours before departure is a mandatory requirement in all cases.

The country’s approval of Covishield is being held as a positive development as it gives way to its opening borders to Indian Tourists. At present, entry into Saudi Arabia is still temporarily suspended for travellers coming or passing through India 14 days prior to their arrival into Saudi.

Earlier in August, Saudi had allowed fully-vaccinated Indian nationals to return without quarantining in a third country based on certain conditions.

In July, Saudi Arabia had stated that it would impose a three-year travel ban on citizens travelling to countries on the kingdom’s ‘red list’, which included India, under its efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus and its new variants.

