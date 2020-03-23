Saudi Arabia-returned Woman Tests Positive For COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh

Pilibhit: A 45-year-old woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 20 has been tested positive for coronavirus in this district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The woman, a resident of Har Raipur village, had gone to the Arab nation in a group of 37 people for performing ''Umrah'' (pilgrimage), a senior government official said. She was admitted to the isolation ward of the district hospital after she showed signs of the virus. Her sample was sent to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow and the reports arrived on Sunday night.

Chief Medical Officer Seema Agarwal confirmed that the woman has been tested positive. District Magistrate Vaibhav Agarwal said the woman is being treated at the district hospital and utmost vigil is being maintained after the detection of the first case in the district.

Other members of the group are being quarantined, he said. The state government has declared a lockout in the district till March 25 and officials are making all-out efforts to ensure its strict implementation.

