Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Saudi Arabia-returned Woman Tests Positive For COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh

District Magistrate Vaibhav Agarwal said the woman is being treated at the district hospital and utmost vigil is being maintained after the detection of the first case in the district.

PTI

Updated:March 23, 2020, 8:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Saudi Arabia-returned Woman Tests Positive For COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh
Representative image.

Pilibhit: A 45-year-old woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 20 has been tested positive for coronavirus in this district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The woman, a resident of Har Raipur village, had gone to the Arab nation in a group of 37 people for performing ''Umrah'' (pilgrimage), a senior government official said. She was admitted to the isolation ward of the district hospital after she showed signs of the virus. Her sample was sent to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow and the reports arrived on Sunday night.

Chief Medical Officer Seema Agarwal confirmed that the woman has been tested positive. District Magistrate Vaibhav Agarwal said the woman is being treated at the district hospital and utmost vigil is being maintained after the detection of the first case in the district.

Other members of the group are being quarantined, he said. The state government has declared a lockout in the district till March 25 and officials are making all-out efforts to ensure its strict implementation.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram