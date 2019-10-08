Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Saudi-bound Indian Arrested at Delhi IGI Airport with 81 Bottles of Banned Cough Syrup

The passenger, who was scheduled to fly to Saudi capital Riyadh via Jeddah last Thursday, was intercepted at the T-3 of IGI airport and handed over to the Customs by the CISF.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2019, 5:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Saudi-bound Indian Arrested at Delhi IGI Airport with 81 Bottles of Banned Cough Syrup
Image for representation.

New Delhi: A Saudi Arabia-bound Indian has been arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out 81 bottles of banned Phensedyl cough syrup, Customs officials said on Tuesday.

The passenger, who was scheduled to fly to Saudi capital Riyadh via Jeddah last Thursday, was intercepted at the T-3 of IGI airport and handed over to the Customs by the CISF.

As many as 81 bottles of "Phensedyl New", 80 bottles of 100 ml each and one broken bottle wrapped with a brown tape having 122 gm cough linctus containing "codeine phosphate", were recovered from 10 packets concealed in the false bottom of two bags.

The banned cough syrup bottles have been seized and the person arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The Phensedyl cough syrup is used for cough, common cold, itchy throat and skin, etc. It contains codeine phosphate, which is a narcotic drug and causes addiction when used in large quantities over a period of time

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram