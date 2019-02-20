Saudi Crown Prince in India LIVE: MBS Begins Visit With Another Hug from Modi, All Eyes on Pak Mention in Joint Statement

Event Highlights
The latest showdown between the nuclear-armed neighbours, which is causing mounting international concern, is expected to figure prominently in Prince Mohammed's talks with Modi. "Our objective is to try to de-escalate tensions between the two countries, neighbouring countries, and to see if there is a path forward to resolving those differences peacefully," Saudi minister of state Adel al-Jubeir had said in Islamabad on Monday.
On the first leg of his Asia tour, the prince had signed a slew of investment agreements worth USD 20 billion with Islamabad which will provide a welcome relief to cash-strapped Pakistan. Seven agreements, including MoUs in power, petrochemical and mining sectors were signed between the two countries. It is expected that the Prince's talks with India today will also focus on the energy sector and infrastructure as New Delhi is expecting the crown prince to announce an initial investment in its National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.
Following his reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the Prince is expected to meet with Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. According to the Secretary of Economic Affairs in the MEA, T S Tirumurti, India and Saudi Arabia are likely to sign five agreements in areas of investment, tourism, housing and information and broadcasting during the Saudi leader's visit. "We are confident that this visit will open a new chapter in India-Saudi bilateral relationship," PTI quoted him as saying on Tuesday.
CLICK To READ | India Should Use Saudi Arabia to Set Up Dialogue With Pakistani Military Leaders, Says Former Envoy
The former ambassador was of the view that it was time for both countries to work together in Afghanistan. He also suggested that India should take on the role of trying to bridge the gap between Iran and Saudi.
Ahead of the Saudi Prince's visit to India, former ambassador the Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad told News18 that it was time for both the countries to talk of regional security. "We should not see this visit in the context of the recent development in Pulwama. We have a very substantial relationship with the kingdom that goes back several centuries. It is a very substantial and mutually important relationship. This relationship has very important energy and economic aspects," he said.
The Saudi prince's maiden visit to India comes after Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation during the bilateral meeting between the two countries on the sidelines of G20 summit in Argentina in November last year. "Today we want to be sure that this relation is maintained and improved for the sake of both countries. With the leadership of the President and the PM, I am sure we can create good things for Saudi Arabia and India," MBS said in his first press statement on the visit.
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Delhi: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/dLJZXQdWSo— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019
MBS at Rashtrapati Bhawan| The Saudi Crown Prince, popularly known as MBS, arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan for a ceremonial welcome. PM Narendra Modi will then hold bilateral talks with the Prince following which he will host a lunch in his honour at the Hyderabad House. President Ram Nath Kovind will also be hosting an official banquet for the visiting dignitaries. Prince is accompanied by a high-level official team as well as a large business delegation.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday described the Pulwama terror attack carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad group as a "horrible situation", and added that "it would be wonderful if they (India and Pakistan) get along". In a separate statement, the state department deputy spokesperson Robert Palladino expressed "strong support" for India and asked Pakistan to "punish anyone responsible" for the February 14 attack.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman upon his arrival in India. MBS was treated to a colourful welcome, including Punjabi drumming, at the airport.
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman upon his arrival in India. pic.twitter.com/huwzGrPhFG— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019
On The Agenda | The crown prince and the prime minister will lead bilateral talks today before they are due to issue a statement and announce agreements. Before the Pulwama attack, the agenda for the crown prince's visit had been dominated by oil and other key investment decisions. Saudi Arabia currently supplies about 20 per cent of India's crude oil and wants to definitively push aside arch-rival Iran as a source. Modi has also wooed Saudi investment in recent years for flagship infrastructure programmes. Prince Mohammed is to leave India late Wednesday and is expected to spend two days in China.
CLICK TO READ | Fresh from Islamabad Visit, Will Saudi Crown Prince MBS Call Out Pakistan on Terror?
The joint statement on terrorism this time around will have to be stronger than the one in 2016 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's father King Salman in Riyadh.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan's excuse on Pulwama| Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said his country will retaliate if India launches military strikes in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.“Don’t think that Pakistan might not retaliate. We will retaliate if India attacks. Starting a war is easy and it can be done by humans. But only God knows how wars end,” Khan said in a televised speech. The Prime Minister also accused India of playing judge and jury and said that New Delhi had blamed the attack on Islamabad “without any proof”.
The Prince returned to Saudi Arabia on Monday as New Delhi reportedly had reservations over his coming to India from Pakistan. The latest showdown between the nuclear-armed neighbours, which is causing mounting international concern, is expected to figure prominently in Prince Mohammed's talks with Modi. "Our objective is to try to de-escalate tensions between the two countries, neighbouring countries, and to see if there is a path forward to resolving those differences peacefully," Saudi minister of state Adel al-Jubeir had said in Islamabad on Monday.
Saudi Crown Prince Arrives in India | The Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman landed in New Delhi on Tuesday evening and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a hug. The prince's visit comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan countries over the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. Before coming to India, the Crown Prince was in Islamabad on the first leg of his South Asia tour where he signed five MoUs worth 20 billion USD.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as President Ram Nath Kovind looks on during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan offered on Tuesday to investigate the attack if India provided proof of its involvement — but said his country would retaliate if attacked. India rebuffed Khan's comments and called in turn for "credible and visible action" to rein in militants. Washington threw its weight behind India Tuesday, pressing Pakistan to punish those behind the Pulwama attack.
"We have been in close communication with the government of India to express not only our condolences but our strong support for India as it confronts this terrorism," deputy US State Department spokesman Robert Palladino told reporters. "We urge Pakistan to fully cooperate with the investigation into the attack and to punish anyone responsible."
Before the attack, the agenda for the crown prince's visit had been dominated by oil and other key investment decisions.
Saudi Arabia currently supplies about 20 percent of India's crude oil and wants to definitively push aside arch-rival Iran as a source.
Iran at one stage last year overtook Saudi Arabia among India's suppliers but US sanctions since have severely hit the Islamic Republic's oil business.
Modi has also wooed Saudi investment in recent years for flagship infrastructure programmes. "I think even in the backdrop of this attack, the economic ties — which are beneficial to both the countries — will remain the focus of the meetings," Kabir Taneja, associate fellow with Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi-based think tank, told AFP.
"India and Saudi Arabia know what they want from each other: India will be looking for a leverage on oil pricing while Saudi Arabia, which is trying to diversify its economy, is looking at access to rising India's market," he added.
Taneja said India would aim to use these closer economic ties to push for Saudi Arabia's "unconditional support" regarding Pakistan.
The crown prince is on a three-country Asian tour as the kingdom seeks to recover its reputation after last year's murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Prince Mohammed was treated to a colourful welcome, including Punjabi drumming, at the airport with Modi before the two leaders sped off in a convoy.
The crown prince and the prime minister will lead bilateral talks Wednesday, before they are due to issue a statement and announce agreements.
Prince Mohammed is to leave India late Wednesday and is expected to spend two days in China.
Analysts have said the tour is part of a pivot to rising Asia as a growing oil market and a retort to the West where the crown prince has faced harsh criticism over the Khashoggi affair.
-
20 Feb, 2019 | Bangladesh in New Zealand NZ vs BAN 330/650.0 overs 242/1047.2 oversNew Zealand beat Bangladesh by 88 runs
-
17 Feb, 2019 | Quadrangular Series in Oman OMN vs SCO 111/1019.3 overs 115/315.3 oversScotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
-
17 Feb, 2019 | Quadrangular Series in Oman NED vs IRE 182/920.0 overs 183/920.0 oversIreland beat Netherlands by 1 wicket
-
16 Feb, 2019 | Bangladesh in New Zealand BAN vs NZ 226/1049.4 overs 229/236.1 oversNew Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
-
15 Feb, 2019 | Quadrangular Series in Oman IRE vs SCO 180/720.0 overs 181/418.3 oversScotland beat Ireland by 6 wickets